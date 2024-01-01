Drug dealer caught in Peterborough after hiding crack cocaine and heroin in car air vent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who was caught in Peterborough hid more than £3,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his car’s air vent, a court was told

Adam Younas, 22, was arrested by road policing officers in Millfield, Peterborough, on 19 October after a proactive stop of his car which was believed to be linked to drug dealing.

The black Volkswagen Golf, which was suspected to be linked to county lines drugs supply and previously failed to stop for police, activated an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera in Peterborough at about 8pm.

Drugs and cash found in the car

Road policing officers found the car in Lincoln Road, Millfield, and blocked it to prevent it from making off.

The driver – Younas – and his passenger were detained for a search, but no drugs were found on them.

A search of the car uncovered a large clear bag containing 305 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £3,050 within the driver’s side air vent and £325 in cash underneath the steering wheel.

Both men were arrested, when Younis broke down claiming he had been forced into “this world” but later provided “no comment” in interview.

A review of his mobile phone uncovered messages indicating packaging of drugs, as well as information linking him to a well-known county line running between Peterborough and Rochdale.

Younas, of Exeter Street, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, acquiring criminal property – namely £325 in cash, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested alongside Younas is due to answer police bail on 19 January.

Detective Constable Elisabetta D'Ancona, who investigated, said: “Drug supply is something we, as a force, are working hard to tackle, particularly in the Millfield area of Peterborough.