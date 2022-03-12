Drivers stopped in Peterborough this week: a wrecked supercar, a police chase and a driver caught speeding at 127mph

The roundup includes a a wrecked supercar, a police chase and a driver caught speeding at 127mph.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 06/03/22
This driver was charged with dangerous driving after overtaking a marked police car at 127mph on the A1M. He also failed to provide a breath test.
Photo: Midlands
2. 06/03/22
Officers attended Mayors Walk in Peterborough on Sunday to find this Audi R8 driver less than successful in his parking manoevre. He was left with a 'bruised ego' but the police confirmed that no arrests were made.
Photo: Midlands
3. 05/03/22
This car was reported stolen. Officers attended and spotted it very quickly but they driver tried to escape. A pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed and the two occupants were arrested for dangeroud driving, theft of a motor vehicle as well as a number of other offences.
Photo: Midlands
4. 05/03/22
This driver was stopped for driving without insurance. He started to give false details before thinking better or it. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands