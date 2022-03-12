Officers dealth with this Audi R8 driver this week.

Drivers stopped in Peterborough this week: a wrecked supercar, a police chase and a driver caught speeding at 127mph

The latest round-up of the stops made by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:59 am

The roundup includes a a wrecked supercar, a police chase and a driver caught speeding at 127mph.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 06/03/22

This driver was charged with dangerous driving after overtaking a marked police car at 127mph on the A1M. He also failed to provide a breath test.

2. 06/03/22

Officers attended Mayors Walk in Peterborough on Sunday to find this Audi R8 driver less than successful in his parking manoevre. He was left with a 'bruised ego' but the police confirmed that no arrests were made.

3. 05/03/22

This car was reported stolen. Officers attended and spotted it very quickly but they driver tried to escape. A pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed and the two occupants were arrested for dangeroud driving, theft of a motor vehicle as well as a number of other offences.

4. 05/03/22

This driver was stopped for driving without insurance. He started to give false details before thinking better or it. Driver reported and vehicle seized.

