A driver was stopped by police this week after being clocked at 98mph.

The driver was seen tailgating another vehicle before accelerating away.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver is due to appear in court.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle which was displaying number plates for a different vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and identified as stolen, and the driver was later found to be wanted and disqualified.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

