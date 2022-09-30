Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including van driver and passenger arrested for assaulting police officer
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.
A van driver and passenger have been arrested, after the passenger assaulted a police officer.
The disqualified driver of the van failed to stop for police in Cambridgeshire this week, before both exited the vehicle and set off on foot.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested, with the passenger assaulting a police officer before trying to drive off in the van.
The vehicle was recovered.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a vehicle stopped in Peterborough after sparks were seen flying from a worn down tyre, and a driver’s lucky escape from a serious collision.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: