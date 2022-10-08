Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including drug driver ‘driving erratically’
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.
A drug driver, who police described to be 'driving erratically’ has been arrested this week.
The driver, who officers said was ‘undertaking and travelling well in excess of the speed limit', later had a blood sample taken for analysis.
The driver remained in custody until he was fit to be released.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a driver not wearing his seatbelt and an overweight vehicle with degraded tyres.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: