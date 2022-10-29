It took police officers more than one hour remove a driver from a rolled vehicle following a serious collision this week.

The driver was fortunate to escape with only minor injuries.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a driver stopped while driving on a motorway who only held a provisional licence, was not displaying ‘L’ plates and was unsupervised.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media in the last seven days:

Intoxicated and uninsured driver Police said the driver of this BMW was intoxicated and had no insurance and, luckily, nobody was injured in the collision.

Serious collision It took police officers more than one hour to get the driver of this vehicle out of this heavily damaged car following a collision. The driver escaped with minor injuries only.

Learner on motorway The driver of this vehicle only held a provisional licence. The driver, who was driving on a motorway, was not displaying 'L' plates and had no supervisor in the vehicle. The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.

Wanted driver This vehicle was stopped by police after officers believed the driver to be a wanted man. The driver gave officers false details, but his fingerprints confirmed that he was wanted and disqualified from driving.