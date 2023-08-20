Drivers avoid totting bans despite hitting 12 points at Peterborough Magistrates' Court hearings
August 3
Ben Mills (32) of Lime Kiln Way, Milton Keynes
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £300. Six points on licence
August 7
Hasnu Ozkan (37) of Obthorpe Lane, Thurlby
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marteusz Szek (30) of Ascot Road, Luton
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Six points on licence
Darren Thorpe (55) of Glenwood Avenue, Westcliff on Sea
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £123, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on employee
Natasha Went (32) of Wheatsheaf Way, Linton
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Five points on licence
August 8
Ali Tahiri (23) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Alexandra Cox (40) of Tarragon Road, Downham Market
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
August 10
Sally Elliott (53) of Coxons Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to contravening a ‘no through route’
Fined £42, victim surcharge £17
August 14
Ionut Iancu (29) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for 14 days. Compensation £2,000
August 16
Adrian Booth (47) of Elder Street, Wimbish
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £662, victim surcharge £265, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Zygimantas Cekanauskas (23) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Stephen Ganga (26) of Zetland Walk, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £366, victim surcharge £146, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Nail Hayter (39) of Stonewall Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16. Disqualified from driving for six months
Michael Morton (47) of Chestnut Grove, Conisbrough
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £125, victim surcharge £50, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Robert Yates (58) of Gravel Pit Road, Flitwick
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Diana-Gabriela Bilba (25) of Midland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Matthew Broderick (40) of Corporation Street, London
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £466, victim surcharge £166, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months