Drivers avoid totting bans despite hitting 12 points at Peterborough Magistrates' Court hearings

August 3

Ben Mills (32) of Lime Kiln Way, Milton Keynes

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £300. Six points on licence

August 7

Hasnu Ozkan (37) of Obthorpe Lane, Thurlby

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marteusz Szek (30) of Ascot Road, Luton

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Six points on licence

Darren Thorpe (55) of Glenwood Avenue, Westcliff on Sea

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £123, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on employee

Natasha Went (32) of Wheatsheaf Way, Linton

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Five points on licence

August 8

Ali Tahiri (23) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Alexandra Cox (40) of Tarragon Road, Downham Market

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

August 10

Sally Elliott (53) of Coxons Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to contravening a ‘no through route’

Fined £42, victim surcharge £17

August 14

Ionut Iancu (29) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for 14 days. Compensation £2,000

August 16

Adrian Booth (47) of Elder Street, Wimbish

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £662, victim surcharge £265, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Zygimantas Cekanauskas (23) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Stephen Ganga (26) of Zetland Walk, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £366, victim surcharge £146, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Nail Hayter (39) of Stonewall Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16. Disqualified from driving for six months

Michael Morton (47) of Chestnut Grove, Conisbrough

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £125, victim surcharge £50, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Robert Yates (58) of Gravel Pit Road, Flitwick

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Diana-Gabriela Bilba (25) of Midland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Matthew Broderick (40) of Corporation Street, London

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)