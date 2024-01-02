Driver with no licence has car seized after jumping red light in Millfield - right in front of a police car
A driver had their car seized after jumping a red light in Peterborough – directly in front of a police car.
The incident happened in Millfield, and the car was confiscated by officers as the driver had no licence.
In a Facebook post, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Picture this: it’s a busy evening in Millfield, you are stuck at a red light and a police car doing patrols of the area is stopped behind you. What would you do?
“One individual decided to pull away from the light whilst it was still on red and drive into a busy junction, putting themselves and other road users at risk!
“The neighbourhood officers who were on patrol stopped the vehicle to talk to the driver, checks on the vehicle revealed that the driver did not have a driving licence.
“They have been reported for both driving offences, and the vehicle was seized.”