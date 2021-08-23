Driver who caused serious injury to cyclist in Peterborough fined
A driver who caused a crash which seriously injured a cyclist in Peterborough has been fined.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:58 am
Mark Presniell was being the wheel of a Seat Alhambra on January 6 this year when the incident happened.
The court heard he was driving on Lincoln Road, when he entered a roundabout and collided with the cyclist, causing serious injury.
Presinell (55) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He did not attend the hearing.
Presinell was fined £550, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £55 and £100 costs. He had six points put on his licence.