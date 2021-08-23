Driver who caused serious injury to cyclist in Peterborough fined

Mark Presniell was being the wheel of a Seat Alhambra on January 6 this year when the incident happened.

The court heard he was driving on Lincoln Road, when he entered a roundabout and collided with the cyclist, causing serious injury.

Presinell (55) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He did not attend the hearing.

Court news