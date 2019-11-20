Driver reported for driving without due care after A47 crash between Peterborough and Guyhirn

A driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention after a crash on the A47 last night (Tuesday).

Police were managing traffic between Thorney and Guyhirn following the crash yesterday evening, which led to lengthy delays.

Police at the crash on the A47. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A police spokesperson said: “Enquires have been made at the scene by officers and as a result the driver of one of the vehicles has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

“Thankfully no one was injured. Please remember to ensure that before you start your journey and during it that your windscreen and windows are clear, especially with the cold weather setting in now.”