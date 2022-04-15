Driver provides breath test of 135 after crash near Peterborough

A driver has provided a breath test score of 135 after a collision on Tuesday evening (April 13).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:00 am

Police were called to West Street, Helpston at around 10:54pm yesterday to a single-car collision.

The driver of the car, a man from Stamford, was arrested after providing a breath test of 135, almost four times the legal limit of 35.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.54pm yesterday (12 April) with reports of a collision in West Street, Helpston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva was uninjured but failed a roadside breath test.

“A 34-year-old man from Stamford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.”