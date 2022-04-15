Driver provides breath test of 135 after crash near Peterborough

Police were called to West Street, Helpston at around 10:54pm yesterday to a single-car collision.

The driver of the car, a man from Stamford, was arrested after providing a breath test of 135, almost four times the legal limit of 35.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.54pm yesterday (12 April) with reports of a collision in West Street, Helpston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva was uninjured but failed a roadside breath test.

“A 34-year-old man from Stamford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody.