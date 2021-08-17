Driver gives incredible excuse to police after hitting 110mph on A1 near Peterborough

A driver caught speeding on the A1 near Peterborough gave a remarkable excuse when he was pulled over by police.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 11:53 am

The man, who was driving a Mercedes, was caught travelling at 110mph on the A1 at Sawtry on Sunday.

A Cambridgegeshire police spokesman said when he was stopped by officers, the man said he had been speeding because ‘he was late for a birthday party.’

The spokesman said; “Another driver was caught on the same road doing more than 120mph on Friday, with a bald tyre.”

The car was stopped on Sunday