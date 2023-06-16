Driver found with £4,000 of heroin and crack cocaine after being stopped on A1 at Peterborough

A driver who was stopped by police and found to have more than 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his vehicle has been jailed.

Tommy Mukendi, 30, was pulled over by officers on the A1 southbound, near Wansford, in January after officers suspected the vehicle of being involved in the supply of drugs.

Mukendi was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he was searched and found to have cannabis in his sock.

Tommy Mukendi

A further search of his car revealed more than 300 wraps of what turned out to be crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £4,000.

Mukendi, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A.