Driver found with £4,000 of heroin and crack cocaine after being stopped on A1 at Peterborough

Tommy Mukendi also had cannabis in his sock
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

A driver who was stopped by police and found to have more than 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his vehicle has been jailed.

Tommy Mukendi, 30, was pulled over by officers on the A1 southbound, near Wansford, in January after officers suspected the vehicle of being involved in the supply of drugs.

Mukendi was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he was searched and found to have cannabis in his sock.

A further search of his car revealed more than 300 wraps of what turned out to be crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £4,000.

Mukendi, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday (14 June).

