Driver fled after collision left car on roof on A47 at Thorney

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver drove off after a collision which left another car on its roof.

At around 3.55pm today (12 December) the victim, a man in his 20s, was driving a grey Nissan Note when he was hit from behind on the A47 at Torney, causing his vehicle to overturn at the side of the road.

The driver of the second vehicle left the scene.

Police have not released a description of the second car.

There were no reported injuries and officers remain at the scene whilst a recovery takes place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 323 of 12 December.