Driver arrested after car leaves road and collides with pedestrian in Peterborough city centre

A man has been seriously hurt after a vehicle left the road and collided with a pedestrian in Peterborough city centre.

Emergency services have closed Park Road to pedestrians and vehicles following the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 12.05pm today (17 January) to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Park Road, Peterborough.

“The vehicle left the road and collided with a man causing serious injuries. The air ambulance attended the scene and the man has been taken to hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, but no further details are available at this stage.”

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101 and speak to the Roads Policing Unit quoting CC-17012018-0171.