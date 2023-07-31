Drink driving and damaging a level crossing - results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

July 19

Rogerio Garcia Hortega (49) of Shamblehurst Lane South, Southampton

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28, three points on licence

Choi Va Hang (43) of Ickletn Road, Saffron Walden

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Five points on licence

Muhammad Laeeq (46) of Westwood Road, Ilford

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Four points on licence

Michael Madden (41) of Rushes Place, Chelmsford

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £148, victim surcharge £59, costs £110. Three points on licence

Luigi Rindone (34) of Allwood Road, Cheshunt

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x2

Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees

Piotr Mijal (39) of Keats Close, Lincoln

Guilty plea to speeding (73moh in a 60mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Gundeep Singh (36) of Scotland Close, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Daniel Nicolae (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £220. Disqualified from driving for six months

Lawan Adams (48) of Ayresome Street, Middlesbrough

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Miroslav Ivanov (29) of Cambanks, Cambridge

Guilty plea to breaking a ‘no through route’

Fined £35, victim surcharge £15

Jacqueline Upton (56) of Old Maltings Court, Melton

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Four points on licence

John Wilkins (70) of Crayford Way, Crayford

Found guilt of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jack Scotcher (36) of Ladbrooke Crescent, Sidcup

Guilty plea to racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress words or writing x2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £145, compensation £300

July 21

Charlie Loveridge (59) of Whittlesey Road, March

Guilty plea to causing criminal damage to a level crossing

Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of a railway

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £52, compensation £180

Gary Loveridge (32) of Alder Close, March

Guilty plea to causing criminal damage to a level crossing

Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of a railway

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £52, compensation £180

July 26

Aleksejs Maksimovs (44) of Hunting Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)