Drink driving and damaging a level crossing - results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
July 19
Rogerio Garcia Hortega (49) of Shamblehurst Lane South, Southampton
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28, three points on licence
Choi Va Hang (43) of Ickletn Road, Saffron Walden
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Five points on licence
Muhammad Laeeq (46) of Westwood Road, Ilford
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Four points on licence
Michael Madden (41) of Rushes Place, Chelmsford
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £148, victim surcharge £59, costs £110. Three points on licence
Luigi Rindone (34) of Allwood Road, Cheshunt
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x2
Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees
Piotr Mijal (39) of Keats Close, Lincoln
Guilty plea to speeding (73moh in a 60mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Gundeep Singh (36) of Scotland Close, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Daniel Nicolae (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x5
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £220. Disqualified from driving for six months
Lawan Adams (48) of Ayresome Street, Middlesbrough
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Miroslav Ivanov (29) of Cambanks, Cambridge
Guilty plea to breaking a ‘no through route’
Fined £35, victim surcharge £15
Jacqueline Upton (56) of Old Maltings Court, Melton
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Four points on licence
John Wilkins (70) of Crayford Way, Crayford
Found guilt of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jack Scotcher (36) of Ladbrooke Crescent, Sidcup
Guilty plea to racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress words or writing x2
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £145, compensation £300
July 21
Charlie Loveridge (59) of Whittlesey Road, March
Guilty plea to causing criminal damage to a level crossing
Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of a railway
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £52, compensation £180
Gary Loveridge (32) of Alder Close, March
Guilty plea to causing criminal damage to a level crossing
Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of a railway
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £52, compensation £180
July 26
Aleksejs Maksimovs (44) of Hunting Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £507, victim surcharge £203, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 29/6/24