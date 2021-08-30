Drink drivers, thieves and violent offenders - Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results
Results of Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing hearings
August 13
Jamie White (38) of Severn Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 11 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Matthew Denham (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Guilty plea to resisting a constable
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50
Patricia Fumo (22) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £22
Dariusz Kiszycki (51) of Bishops Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)
Jailed for 26 weeks. Compensation £200
Adil Pervez (29) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to resisting a constable
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Marcin Bras (37) of no fixed abode
Admits breach of domestic violence protection order
Jailed for 14 days
Philip Evans (41) of Craig Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (two hammers)
Community order - unpaid work of 140 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105
Marcelino Leite (38) of Winyates, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of items (value unknown from Ciltern Cold Storage)
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105
Oliver Crofts (34) of March Road, Lutton Marsh
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £105
Katie Westwood (29) of Perth Close, Bourne
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 12/6/22
Atvars Baikstis (31) of Creek Road, March
Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit (79ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Ten points on licence
Frank Smith (34) of Common Road, Potton
Guilty plea to using threatening,or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50
Philippa Male (67) of St Andrews Drive, Charmouth
Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Paul McConnon (42) of Wedgwood Road, Bedford
Guilty plea to drink driving (115ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 14 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for three years
Aldona Pociene (59) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Yvonne Harding (59) of Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of razors and alcohol (value £143 from Co-op)
Fined £100, compensation £143, costs £145
August 17
Samuel Derbyshire (27) of Rhobell View, Singleby Barwick
Guilty plea to criminal damage x2
Compensation £200, fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
August 18
Darrn Cafaro (46) of Orchard Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £150, compensation £150
James Morgan (39) of East Station Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
August 19
Lee Ryan (38) of Brewery Lane, Twickenham
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £775. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Benjamin Seaton (31) of Riverview Park, Cambridge
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100
August 20
Annie Coles (23) of Wake Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
Paulius Vigelis (31) of Poplar Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Andrew Inman (40) of Godwit Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 19/8/22
Kamila Trawinska (44) of Wisbech Road, Littleport
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months
Daniel Butcher (38) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Zbigniew Kuc (45) of Shakespeare Avenye, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 19/8/22
Herve Maury (74) of Toftland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mathea White (29) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog
Compensation £1,000. Order that says unless the dog is kept under proper control - by being neutered, micro-chipped, muzzled, kept on a lead when in a public place, controlled by a person over the age of 16 and the owner maintains third party insurance, it must be destroyed