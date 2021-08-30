Drink drivers, thieves and violent offenders - Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

August 13

Jamie White (38) of Severn Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Peterborough Magistrates' Court EMN-201001-093745009

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 11 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Matthew Denham (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Guilty plea to resisting a constable

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £50

Patricia Fumo (22) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £22

Dariusz Kiszycki (51) of Bishops Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)

Jailed for 26 weeks. Compensation £200

Adil Pervez (29) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to resisting a constable

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Marcin Bras (37) of no fixed abode

Admits breach of domestic violence protection order

Jailed for 14 days

Philip Evans (41) of Craig Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (two hammers)

Community order - unpaid work of 140 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105

Marcelino Leite (38) of Winyates, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of items (value unknown from Ciltern Cold Storage)

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105

Oliver Crofts (34) of March Road, Lutton Marsh

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £105

Katie Westwood (29) of Perth Close, Bourne

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 12/6/22

Atvars Baikstis (31) of Creek Road, March

Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit (79ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Ten points on licence

Frank Smith (34) of Common Road, Potton

Guilty plea to using threatening,or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50

Philippa Male (67) of St Andrews Drive, Charmouth

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Paul McConnon (42) of Wedgwood Road, Bedford

Guilty plea to drink driving (115ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 14 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for three years

Aldona Pociene (59) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Yvonne Harding (59) of Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of razors and alcohol (value £143 from Co-op)

Fined £100, compensation £143, costs £145

August 17

Samuel Derbyshire (27) of Rhobell View, Singleby Barwick

Guilty plea to criminal damage x2

Compensation £200, fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

August 18

Darrn Cafaro (46) of Orchard Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £150, compensation £150

James Morgan (39) of East Station Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

August 19

Lee Ryan (38) of Brewery Lane, Twickenham

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £775. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Benjamin Seaton (31) of Riverview Park, Cambridge

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100

August 20

Annie Coles (23) of Wake Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

Paulius Vigelis (31) of Poplar Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Andrew Inman (40) of Godwit Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 19/8/22

Kamila Trawinska (44) of Wisbech Road, Littleport

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months

Daniel Butcher (38) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Zbigniew Kuc (45) of Shakespeare Avenye, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 19/8/22

Herve Maury (74) of Toftland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mathea White (29) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog