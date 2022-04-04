Drink drivers and violent offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
The results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 23
Keith Scott (45) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a sexual offences notification order x4
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105
Abdelhamid (22) of Chalmers Walk, London
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving
Guilty to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to using a licence with intent to deceive
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs £105
Charlie Spurrier (20) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault and the offence was racially aggravated x2
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 32 weeks. Compensation £450
March 24
Hemn Hamad (41) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving
Fined £225, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Six points on licence
Jacob Morgam (25) of Heltwate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 23/10/22
Christopher English (50) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon which was used to threaten another person
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated x2
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x3
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Fined £50, victim surcharge £128, Compensation £599.50
March 25
Adam Cavers (48) of Flore Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Madeline Deneri (23) of Church Road, Emneth
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (custody detention officer)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - Curfew between 10pm and 6am for four weeks. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95.
Kryzysztof Kusmierczyk (29) of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech
Guilty plea to attempted theft of laptop and speaker
Guilty plea to theft of goods from Witchford Recycling Centre x2
Guilty plea to theft of goods from Wisbech Recycling Centre
12 offences taken into consideration
Community order - Unpaid work of 150 hours, victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Alex Papworth (29) of Church Lane, Emneth
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (custody detention officer)
Guilty plea to using threatening , abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Guilty plea to assault x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Soraia Figueiredo (26) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a giftcard (value £50 from Queensgate)
Guilty plea to theft of a giftcard (value £150 from Queensgate)
Fined £171, victim surcharge £34, costs £145, compensation £50
Alfie Hoggett (19) of Sutton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £145
Jerome Sergeant (32) of Bentley Avenue, Yaxley
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £100
Bhakta Bishwokarma (42) of Carolside Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £597, victim surcharge £60, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/10/22
Jack Buckley (18) of Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Kyle Gallagher-Johnson (28) of Brooker Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink and disorderly behaviour
Fined £213, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Polly Honeybone (47) of Cowper Road, Huntingon
Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 22/3/23
Thomas Smith (24) of Orchard Croft, Sheffield
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
FIned £522, victim surcharge £52, costs £105
Lerouy Ochieng (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty x2
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £225, compensation £150
Vincent Richards (29) of Battlefields Lane South, Holbeach
Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for three months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105
Lee Chambers (37) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am for 12 weeks. Compensation £50
William Linton (49) of Blackbush Drove, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/10/22
Lukasz Brodockea (40) of Station Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £242, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months 0 can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/12/22
Krzysztof Kuta (43) of Paynesholm, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (153ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.
March 28
Ross Gray (40) of Mayfield Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 monthsPavelas Levickis (49) of Balding Close, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/8/23
Andrew Murphy (32) of Neaverson Road, Glinton
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Fonseca Transportes Ltd of Buckle Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110
Esther Shafe (40) of Norburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £30, victim surcharge £34, costs £56. Three points on licence
Inars Geiduks (42) of Ruster Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Ionel Mare (51) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £118, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - Exceptional hardship in that wife will lose job if ue is unable to drive her to work
Samuel Peak (36) of James Street, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
Adnan Zeb (42) of Field Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence