March 23

Keith Scott (45) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a sexual offences notification order x4

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105

Abdelhamid (22) of Chalmers Walk, London

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving

Guilty to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to using a licence with intent to deceive

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs £105

Charlie Spurrier (20) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault and the offence was racially aggravated x2

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 32 weeks. Compensation £450

March 24

Hemn Hamad (41) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving

Fined £225, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Six points on licence

Jacob Morgam (25) of Heltwate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 23/10/22

Christopher English (50) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon which was used to threaten another person

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated x2

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x3

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Fined £50, victim surcharge £128, Compensation £599.50

March 25

Adam Cavers (48) of Flore Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Madeline Deneri (23) of Church Road, Emneth

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (custody detention officer)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - Curfew between 10pm and 6am for four weeks. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95.

Kryzysztof Kusmierczyk (29) of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech

Guilty plea to attempted theft of laptop and speaker

Guilty plea to theft of goods from Witchford Recycling Centre x2

Guilty plea to theft of goods from Wisbech Recycling Centre

12 offences taken into consideration

Community order - Unpaid work of 150 hours, victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Alex Papworth (29) of Church Lane, Emneth

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (custody detention officer)

Guilty plea to using threatening , abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Guilty plea to assault x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Soraia Figueiredo (26) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a giftcard (value £50 from Queensgate)

Guilty plea to theft of a giftcard (value £150 from Queensgate)

Fined £171, victim surcharge £34, costs £145, compensation £50

Alfie Hoggett (19) of Sutton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £145

Jerome Sergeant (32) of Bentley Avenue, Yaxley

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £100

Bhakta Bishwokarma (42) of Carolside Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £597, victim surcharge £60, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/10/22

Jack Buckley (18) of Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Kyle Gallagher-Johnson (28) of Brooker Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink and disorderly behaviour

Fined £213, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Polly Honeybone (47) of Cowper Road, Huntingon

Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 22/3/23

Thomas Smith (24) of Orchard Croft, Sheffield

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

FIned £522, victim surcharge £52, costs £105

Lerouy Ochieng (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty x2

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £225, compensation £150

Vincent Richards (29) of Battlefields Lane South, Holbeach

Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for three months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105

Lee Chambers (37) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am for 12 weeks. Compensation £50

William Linton (49) of Blackbush Drove, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/10/22

Lukasz Brodockea (40) of Station Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £242, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months 0 can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/12/22

Krzysztof Kuta (43) of Paynesholm, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (153ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

March 28

Ross Gray (40) of Mayfield Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 monthsPavelas Levickis (49) of Balding Close, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/8/23

Andrew Murphy (32) of Neaverson Road, Glinton

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Fonseca Transportes Ltd of Buckle Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110

Esther Shafe (40) of Norburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £30, victim surcharge £34, costs £56. Three points on licence

Inars Geiduks (42) of Ruster Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Ionel Mare (51) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £118, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - Exceptional hardship in that wife will lose job if ue is unable to drive her to work

Samuel Peak (36) of James Street, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

Adnan Zeb (42) of Field Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance