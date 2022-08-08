Drink drivers and illegal number plates - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

July 25
Connor Passfield (19) of Ploverly, Peterborough
Guilty plea to allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle known to taken without consent, and owing to the driving of the vehicle an accident occurred which caused injury
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Martin Brooks (37) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2
Fined £200. Community order – Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £95. Disqualified from driving for two years
Glen Graham (35) of Glen Crescent, Stamford
Guilty of fraud by false representation x2
Guilty of attempting to steal
Guilty of entering a building with intent to steal
Guilty of entering a building and stealing items x2
Absolute discharge
Mark Baxter (52) of Cottier Drive, Littleport
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Paul Wright (46) of Saturn Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ian Winters (56) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal number plate
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34
Robert Dornicki (44) of Percy Green Place, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. DIsqualified from driving for seven days
Sean Hardwicke (35) of High Street, Epping
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34,. Three points on licence
Jonathan Wilcox (36) of Great Leighs, Bourne
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Matthew London (48) of Mandeville Road, Hertford
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
July 27
Rafal Dylag (25) of Percy Green, Huntingdon
Found guilty of assault by beating
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for 35 days. Compensation £200
Taminson McKenzie (48) of Kingdon Avenue, Prickwillow
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
July 28
Irmantas Janikunas (33) of Oxford Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Vitalija Cirtautaite (33) of Freston, Peterborough
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £78
Jemma Phillips (32) of Fem Court, Eynesbury
Found guilty of drink driving (101ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/12/23
Kanwarvir Singh (39) of Warwick Road, Bradford
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £525, victim surcharge £53, costs £350. Six points on licence
July 29
Thanasi Greenfield (27) of Washway Road, Moulton Sea End
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105, compensation £100
Justine Lavell (43) of Chapel Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £32.91 from M&S)
Fined £150, compensation £50
August 1
Aziz Alimov (24) of Caledon Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Joshua Asplin (28) of Derby Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £172, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Simon Goodwin (43) of Brackley Close, Cambridge
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Scott Greenland (43) of Kyrkeby, Letchworth Garden City
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Joanne Streetly (39) of Layton Crescent, Brampton
Guilty plea to filing to comply with a traffic sign
Fined £92, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Davis Wright (68) of Chestnut Crescent, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Alexander Frampton (33) of Sprowston Road, Norwich
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Jackaline Goodson (63) of Monarch Road, Eaton Socon
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on clients as defendant works as a carer
Carol Collison (29) of Bullock Road, Terrington St Clement
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £47, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Alex Hojberg (29) of Berrington View, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Sarah Purell (42) of Meriton, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Raja Khan (37) of Sherborne Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence