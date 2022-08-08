Drink drivers and illegal number plates - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

July 25

Connor Passfield (19) of Ploverly, Peterborough

Guilty plea to allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle known to taken without consent, and owing to the driving of the vehicle an accident occurred which caused injury

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Brooks (37) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2

Fined £200. Community order – Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £95. Disqualified from driving for two years

Glen Graham (35) of Glen Crescent, Stamford

Guilty of fraud by false representation x2

Guilty of attempting to steal

Guilty of entering a building with intent to steal

Guilty of entering a building and stealing items x2

Absolute discharge

Mark Baxter (52) of Cottier Drive, Littleport

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Paul Wright (46) of Saturn Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ian Winters (56) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal number plate

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34

Robert Dornicki (44) of Percy Green Place, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. DIsqualified from driving for seven days

Sean Hardwicke (35) of High Street, Epping

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34,. Three points on licence

Jonathan Wilcox (36) of Great Leighs, Bourne

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Matthew London (48) of Mandeville Road, Hertford

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

July 27

Rafal Dylag (25) of Percy Green, Huntingdon

Found guilty of assault by beating

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Jailed for 35 days. Compensation £200

Taminson McKenzie (48) of Kingdon Avenue, Prickwillow

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

July 28

Irmantas Janikunas (33) of Oxford Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Vitalija Cirtautaite (33) of Freston, Peterborough

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £78

Jemma Phillips (32) of Fem Court, Eynesbury

Found guilty of drink driving (101ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £720. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/12/23

Kanwarvir Singh (39) of Warwick Road, Bradford

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £525, victim surcharge £53, costs £350. Six points on licence

July 29

Thanasi Greenfield (27) of Washway Road, Moulton Sea End

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105, compensation £100

Justine Lavell (43) of Chapel Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £32.91 from M&S)

Fined £150, compensation £50

August 1

Aziz Alimov (24) of Caledon Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Joshua Asplin (28) of Derby Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £172, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Simon Goodwin (43) of Brackley Close, Cambridge

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Scott Greenland (43) of Kyrkeby, Letchworth Garden City

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Joanne Streetly (39) of Layton Crescent, Brampton

Guilty plea to filing to comply with a traffic sign

Fined £92, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Davis Wright (68) of Chestnut Crescent, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Alexander Frampton (33) of Sprowston Road, Norwich

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Jackaline Goodson (63) of Monarch Road, Eaton Socon

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on clients as defendant works as a carer

Carol Collison (29) of Bullock Road, Terrington St Clement

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £47, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Alex Hojberg (29) of Berrington View, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Sarah Purell (42) of Meriton, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Raja Khan (37) of Sherborne Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone