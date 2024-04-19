Drink driver who crashed into parked car in Yaxley banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver has been disqualified from driving after crashing his silver Citroen into a parked car and fence.

Members of the public called police after Ethan Masi crashed his vehicle in Ford Close, Yaxley, just before midnight on 24 March.

The 20-year-old of Roundhills Way, Sawtry, blew 82 at the roadside, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, before telling officers he’d ‘managed to drive from Sawtry to here without getting caught’.

Ethan Masi has been disqualified from driving for 19 months

He went on to give an evidential reading of 74 in custody.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Masi was disqualified from driving for 19 months and must pay a £230 fine.

PC Bradley, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse for drink driving and Masi is lucky he didn’t do himself, other road users or occupants of nearby homes any serious harm.

“As a result of his actions, he has now lost his licence for a significant period of time, which could ultimately result in him losing his job and his income.”