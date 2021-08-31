Drink driver jailed after being caught more than three times over limit in Peterborough

Once he had been arrested, he gave a breathalyser reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

McConnon, of Wedgwood Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was jailed for 14 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and was banned from the roads for three years when he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. Magistrates said they had to impose a prison sentence ‘because the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s previous record of offending.’