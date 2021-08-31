Drink driver jailed after being caught more than three times over limit in Peterborough
A drink driver has been jailed after being caught more than three times over the limit in Peterborough
Paul McConnon (42) was stopped by police as he drove a Ford Transit along Fulbridge Road in the city on June 26.
Once he had been arrested, he gave a breathalyser reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He was also driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
McConnon, of Wedgwood Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was jailed for 14 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and was banned from the roads for three years when he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. Magistrates said they had to impose a prison sentence ‘because the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s previous record of offending.’