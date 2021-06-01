Drink driver jailed after being caught more than three times over limit driving on wrong side of the road in Peterborough

A drink driver has been jailed after being caught more than three times over the limit in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 5:00 am

Aigaus Macans (35) was driving a VW Jetta on the wrong side of the road in Gresley Way in the city on March 8 when he was stopped by police.

At the time he was disqualified from driving, and he gave a reading of 103 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath when he was arrested - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Macans, of Badgeney Road, March appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in May, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Macans was jailed for 12 weeks

He was jailed for 12 weeks, with magistrates saying his offending was aggravated by his previous offending.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for four years.