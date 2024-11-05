Colin Lowe was found slumped behind the wheel of his car

A drink driver has been banned for four years after he crashed into two parked vehicles and was found slumped over the steering wheel.

A member of the public called police on the afternoon of 20 December 2022 to report a man had hit two vehicles in Sainsbury’s car park in Huntingdon and driven off.

A further 999 call was received a short while later by another member of the public reporting a man slumped behind the wheel while parked in Field Road, Ramsey.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Police arrived to find 53-year-old Colin Lowe, of Great Whyte, Ramsey, alongside two empty bottles of vodka in his car and another full one in his pocket.

Lowe blew 158 at the roadside, more than four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 ml of breath.

In custody he provided an evidential sample of 134 microgrammes.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (31 October), Lowe was given a 12-week sentence, suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for four years. He pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Detective Constable Billie Baker, who investigated, said: “This is not the first time Lowe has found himself before the courts for drink driving which is why he narrowly missed a prison sentence.

“Drink driving is a serious offence which puts the lives of other road users at serious risk of harm.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a confidential, 24/7 hotline to report suspected drink or drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.