Drink driver found “well over the limit” in Peterborough banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver who admitted being more than three times the limit has been disqualified from driving for more than two years.

Response officers were in Peterborough City Centre in the early hours of 2 April when they witnessed a Renault Scenic nearly mount a kerb as it was turning into Fitzwilliam Street from Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was stopped and the driver - Robert Leadbeater, 30 – was asked to take a seat in the back of a police car.

Robert Leadbeater has been banned for more than two years

Noticing the strong smell of alcohol, officers asked him if he had been drinking, to which he admitted being “well over the limit”.

He was arrested after a roadside breath test gave a result of 113, more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Leadbeater was charged with drink driving after he gave an evidential reading of 104 in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadbeater, of Heather Avenue, New England, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (17 April), where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to a 12-month community order which requires him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years and one month.

PC Shaz Ali, who was the arresting officer, said warned other drivers thinking about getting behind the wheel while over the limit about the dangers of drink driving.

PC Ali said: “Leadbeater got behind the wheel knowing that he was extremely over the limit, and could have potentially caused harm to pedestrians or other road users.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is incredibly dangerous, if you are planning on having a drink, please arrange alternative transport and help make the roads safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.