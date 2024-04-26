Drink driver found “well over the limit” in Peterborough banned from the roads
A drink driver who admitted being more than three times the limit has been disqualified from driving for more than two years.
Response officers were in Peterborough City Centre in the early hours of 2 April when they witnessed a Renault Scenic nearly mount a kerb as it was turning into Fitzwilliam Street from Park Road.
The car was stopped and the driver - Robert Leadbeater, 30 – was asked to take a seat in the back of a police car.
Noticing the strong smell of alcohol, officers asked him if he had been drinking, to which he admitted being “well over the limit”.
He was arrested after a roadside breath test gave a result of 113, more than three times the legal limit of 35.
Leadbeater was charged with drink driving after he gave an evidential reading of 104 in custody.
Leadbeater, of Heather Avenue, New England, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (17 April), where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to a 12-month community order which requires him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years and one month.
PC Shaz Ali, who was the arresting officer, said warned other drivers thinking about getting behind the wheel while over the limit about the dangers of drink driving.
PC Ali said: “Leadbeater got behind the wheel knowing that he was extremely over the limit, and could have potentially caused harm to pedestrians or other road users.
“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is incredibly dangerous, if you are planning on having a drink, please arrange alternative transport and help make the roads safer.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.