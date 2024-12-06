Drink driver caught after stopping for a drink at Cambridgeshire pub is banned from roads for a year

Police have warned drivers about dangers of drink driving – and are running their annual festive campaign

A man who drove after having a drink at a pub has been handed a driving ban.

Joseph Stanley, 20, was stopped by police in the car park of Tesco, in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on the evening of 18 November, after reports were made of him getting in his car and driving away from the Cobblestones pub, in Wisbech Road, March, despite having had a drink.

He initially refused to provide a specimen of breath so was arrested and taken to custody, where he gave a reading of 52 – the legal limit being 35.

Stanley, of Brook Avenue, Ascot, Berkshire, was charged with drink driving, along with driving without insurance, and driving without a licence due to having a provisional licence.

He admitted the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 December), and was disqualified from driving for 12-months and told to pay a £240 fine.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous and has the potential to significantly change people’s lives.

“If you are planning on having a drink this festive season, please arrange alternative transport and do your part in making our roads safer.”

The case comes as part of the force's festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

So far this year there have been 38 crashes where someone was killed or seriously injured on the county's roads where alcohol or drugs were involved – and police are determined to stop that number from rising.

Cambridgeshire Police said that three venues in Peterborough are taking part this year – the Blue Bell Inn and The Frothblowers, both in Werrington, and the Brewery Tap in the city centre. A total of 11 others are taking part across Cambridgeshire.