Drink driver banned from roads after being caught on A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn
A motorist who was stopped by police after crossing into Cambridgeshire has been disqualified from driving.
Andrew Seeley, 60, was stopped at a garage on the A47, between Thorney and Guyhirn, after Lincolnshire Police reported a suspected drink driver crossing into Cambridgeshire and heading towards Suffolk.
He was arrested and charged with drink driving after failing a breath test and giving a result of 63 in custody .
Seeley, of Needham Road, Stowmarket, Suffolk, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (24 September), and was handed a 17-month driving disqualification and a £120 fine after admitting the offence.
PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and I am glad that we were able to stop and arrest Seeley before any potential harm could be caused.
“If you have had a drink, please look at finding an alternative mode of transport as driving while intoxicated puts yourself and other road users at risk.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.