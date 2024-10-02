Drink driver banned from roads after being caught on A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Andrew Seeley fined £120 at court after admitting drink driving

A motorist who was stopped by police after crossing into Cambridgeshire has been disqualified from driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Seeley, 60, was stopped at a garage on the A47, between Thorney and Guyhirn, after Lincolnshire Police reported a suspected drink driver crossing into Cambridgeshire and heading towards Suffolk.

He was arrested and charged with drink driving after failing a breath test and giving a result of 63 in custody .

Seeley was banned for 17 monthsSeeley was banned for 17 months
Seeley was banned for 17 months

Seeley, of Needham Road, Stowmarket, Suffolk, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (24 September), and was handed a 17-month driving disqualification and a £120 fine after admitting the offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and I am glad that we were able to stop and arrest Seeley before any potential harm could be caused.

“If you have had a drink, please look at finding an alternative mode of transport as driving while intoxicated puts yourself and other road users at risk.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.