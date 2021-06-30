Drink drive warning as police say cases have ‘skyrocketed’ in the county

Drink driving

So far in June (1-29 June) there have been 57 drink or drug drive arrests across Cambridgeshire. This compares to 32 arrests last month – a 78 per cent increase.

The rise follows a series of shocking court cases last year. Drug driver Luke Norton killed two “utterly devoted parents” after taking cocaine and falling asleep at the wheel, while drug driver Kathryn Watkins collided head-on with a van and then fled. leaving her friend to die in the back seat.

In January last year drink driver Adam White killed a mother-of-two and left three others seriously injured after overtaking a lorry and then crashing into slowing traffic ahead.

Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “It’s difficult to pinpoint a reason for the rise, however, this month we have seen warmer weather, people out socialising more, the start of the Euros and there has been a further minor lifting of Covid restrictions.

“I’d like to remind motorists of the risks they take when they get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs. Not only do they risk their own lives, but the lives of other innocent motorists.

“Before you get behind the wheel please think – is it really worth the risk?

“I’d also like to remind people that they can help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone by reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence.

“We have a dedicated hotline and all calls are taken in confidence. One call could save a life.”