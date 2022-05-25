More than 60 knives and other weapons were handed in to police last week as part of a countywide amnesty.

The items, including large knives machetes and sword, were handed in at amnesty bins in Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside in Cambridge.

The weapons amnesty formed part of the national ‘Operation Sceptre’ week of action. A broad range of policing activity took place during the week, including a large mobile screen, paid for by Proceeds of Crime Act funding, that promoted the amnesty and displayed key knife crime messages.

Some of the weapons handed in during the amnesty

In addition to this, there were increased patrols in ‘hotspot’ areas, targeting of people who are believed to carry weapons, engagement with schools and work with retailers who sell knives. The week was supported by officers, Specials and police cadets.

The week-long initiative is part of ‘Operation Guardian’ – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

What the law says about knives

Analysis of recent data shows boys and men aged 16-20 are the most common age group to be involved in knife crime.

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Streets ‘safer’ now weapons handed in

There is still an opportunity to dispose of firearms and ammunition as part of a separately run surrender running until 29 May. To dispose of a firearm, members of the public need to call 101 to organise an appointment.

People wanting to hand in firearms can remain anonymous if preferred. However, any surrendered firearms found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

Inspector Matt Snow said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the opportunity to dispose of weapons during the amnesty. By doing so you have helped us to make the county even safer.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for the constabulary. The regular amnesties form an important part of those efforts, as well as ongoing work in schools throughout termtime, as we aim to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place.”

Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I would like to praise all of those who have worked to make this knife amnesty such a success. I would also like to thank all those who took the opportunity to dispose of their weapons safely, your decision has made our streets safer.