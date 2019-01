Officers are appealing for information following an attempted break-in on Friday, January 18.

At 5.03am, a man approached the victim’s house in Hobart Road, Cambridge, and tried the door handle.

Do you recognise this man?

The man then noticed the victim's doorbell camera and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 58 of the 18 January or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report