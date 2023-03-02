A domestic abuse survivor from Peterborough – who was left unconscious, after being strangled by her ex-partner in a terrifying attack in her own home – spoke of her hatred for her attacker as he was jailed.

Piotr Kowalczyk, 25, hit, kicked and pulled the hair of his then partner in the assault in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (March 1) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he was jailed for 18 months.

Piotr Kowalczyk

He pleaded guilty to assault, occasioning actual bodily harm and non fatal strangulation.

He also admitted breaching a court order after being convicted of an affray in Peterborough last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Earle, prosecuting, read a statement from Kowalczyk’s victim, where she said; “I hate him, and I never want to see him again.”

The court was told the victim had suffered from a lack of self confidence following the attack, and was now taking a higher dose of anti-depressants.

Mr Earle told the court the attack had started just after midnight on December 17.

He said: “He grabbed her, pulled her hair and strangled her. She says she lost consciousness, and woke up to find him slapping her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Earle said Kowalczyk then slapped, kicked and head butted her.

The victim tried to escape, but she was pulled back, and because he had hidden her phone, she was unable to phone police.

Kowalczyk then threw a plate at her, although it missed.

Mr Earle said neighbours heard screaming coming from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that earlier in 2022, Kowalczyk was given a community order after admitting affray.

Charles Myatt, defending, told the court that Kowalczyk had an alcohol problem, and urged Judge Lowe to give him the chance to get help for his problem in the community.

But addressing the defendant, Judge Lowe said; “You have a poor history of failing to comply with court orders in the community.

"It doesn’t seem to me that you are yet ready to address in any meaningful way your difficulty with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And frankly, these offences are too serious to be dealt with in any way other than by an immediate term of imprisonment.”