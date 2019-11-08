Dog found dead with head injuries near Peterborough parkway

The RSPCA is appealing to find the owner of a dog that was found in a wooded area near the Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough on Friday, October 25.

A member of the public reported the discovery to the RSPCA and an officer was tasked to investigate.

The RSPCA are investigating

The dog was found under a pile of logs in the wooded area and is believed to have been placed there by a man seen carrying a brown sack-type bag.

The dog was an adult neutered male terrier-type dog and had a white wire coat with some tan on his head. He was not microchipped and had head injuries,the cause of which are not known.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harper said: “We are trying to find the owner of this dog and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information as to how the dog came to be found at that location on that day.

“Someone may be missing their pet or someone may have seen the dog in the area prior to his death.

“We are keeping an open mind about what happened to this dog and we would appreciate anyone with any information to get in touch with us on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”