A 97-year-old woman had gold jewellery taken in a distraction burglary at her home in Peterborough.

The elderly woman was at her home in Fellowes Road, Fletton, between 10am and 10.30am on Saturday, 2 April, when a man knocked at her back door.

He appeared to know she needed work doing in her house so let him in and showed him cracks in the walls which he claimed he could fix.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the jewellery stolen in the distraction burglary. Police are appealing for information following the offence, which took place in Fletton, Peterborough

Upon returning downstairs, the man claimed he had forgotten something upstairs and disappeared on his own.

The victim asked the man for his name, but he said he would get a business card from his car but never returned.

He made off with:

At least ten gold necklaces – one thick gold necklace with a crucifix and another which was thick gold with a photograph of the victim’s husband inside. The others were all thick chained

At least ten gold rings – three rings linked together that formed a flower with a white stone in each ring. A linked stacked ring with a mauve stone in it and a linked stacked ring with a pink/red stone. The others were wedding bands

At least ten pairs of gold earrings – mainly hooped earrings the size of a 10p coin, as well as a set of large gold hooped earrings that had a golden frill around them

The man is described as white, about 20 to 25 years old, medium build, with a round face, short mousey-brown hair styled with a fringe over one side of his face and was wearing a red and yellow jacket that looked hi-vis.

PC Verity Carrick, who is investigating, said: “I would urge members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us. Please look out for elderly relatives and neighbours and advise them on precautions to take, such as asking for identification before letting someone into your home.”

Anyone with information should contact police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat quoting 35/23110/22. Those without internet access should call 101.