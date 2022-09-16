A disqualified driver reached speeds touching 100 mph on Peterborough roads, with a speed limit of just 30mph, in a bid to get away from police.

Aseer Shah raced along Bourges Boulevard in his VW Golf trying to evade police – but thankfully before a serious crash occurred he stopped for police – but then lied about his identity.

Now Shah (25) has been jailed for a year, with police saying he showed "a total disregard for the safety of any road users.”

Cambridge Crown Court heard how officers spotted Aseer Shah, on Bourges Boulevard, driving “well above” the 40 mph speed limit, at about 6pm on 2 July this year.

‘Blatantly lied’

PC Leigh Fenton, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Shah’s driving was clearly dangerous.

"He reached speeds of more than three times the speed limit, undertook vehicles and went through a red light at 60mph, narrowly avoiding other vehicles.

“He showed a total disregard for the safety of any road users and was prepared to drive dangerously in an attempt to get away.

“On top of this, he blatantly lied to hide his true identity and his previous offending history.”

The court was told that when he reached Maskew Avenue Retail Park roundabout he suddenly accelerated sharply and reached speeds of about 100 mph on a 30mph stretch of Bourges Boulevard.

Shah drove straight through red lights at the A47 roundabout at more than 60 mph, narrowly avoiding vehicles coming around the roundabout.

He eventually stopped in Bretton Way, where he gave a false name to officers. They gave Shah a drugs wipe test which came up as positive for cannabis.

Shah again gave false details in custody, which fingerprint checks confirmed. Further checks also found him to be already disqualified from driving.

On 9 September, at Cambridge Crown Court, Shah, of Queen’s Road, Bradford, was jailed for a year, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and obstructing a police officer.