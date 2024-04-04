Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disqualified driver who has been convicted of driving offences twice in the space of two weeks has been jailed.

In the early hours of Friday morning (29 March), officers from the Road Policing Unit (RPU) pulled over a Ford Focus being driven by Sebastian Pop on the A1M Southbound near Sawtry after witnessing it swerving across lanes.

A routine roadside breath test was carried out where Pop, 29, blew 103 - nearly three times the legal limit - after admitting having drunk “a few beers” an hour before getting behind the wheel.

While waiting for officers to arrive to transport Pop to custody, he kept trying to exit the vehicle despite being told not to as they were on a busy motorway. He became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers by slapping their arm and kicking them in the hip and thigh.

Whilst detained, he managed to locate his spare car key and start the car but stalled while trying to drive away from the officers.

Once in custody, he refused to provide an evidential sample, and checks on the Police National Computer found that he had been disqualified from driving for 18 months in July last year, and disqualified for a further 20 months in September.

He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, driving whilst disqualified, resisting arrest, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Pop, of Green Street, High Wycombe, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (30 March), where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a 12 week suspended sentence issued on 18 March for driving offences.

He has also been disqualified from driving for five years, extended by three months and five days.

PC Katy Robinson, who investigated, said: “Pop clearly has no regard for the safety of other road users, with him completely ignoring the three previous disqualifications that he has been issued over the past nine months.

“I am glad that the courts have recognised this and have sentenced him to some time in prison before he brought serious harm to himself or others.”