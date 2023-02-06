A disqualified driver who hit a young woman on a motorcycle before leaving her to die by the roadside has been jailed for more than eight years.

Shane Kelk, 28, fled the scene after hitting Amy Cooper (20) in Holbeach at 5pm on November 13 last year.

A court heard he had been rushing to get home in foggy conditions and crossed onto the wrong side of the road to overtake a vehicle in front.He then crashed his BMW 3 series into Amy's green Kawasaki which was coming in the opposite direction and left her lying in the road with serious injuries.

Shane Kelk & Amy Cooper. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

Amy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died the next day from multiple pelvic and abdominal injuries.

Kelk escaped to a house in Holbeach and then fled to an address in Peterborough where he was caught by police the following morning.

He was arrested for several offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified and leaving the scene of a collision.

Kelk, of no fixed address, also admitted driving without insurance and possessing cannabis resin.

On Friday (January 3), he was jailed for eight years and three months and disqualified from driving for eight and a half years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Sergeant Adam Doona, of Lincolnshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of Amy today.

“Kelk should never have been driving on the day of the collision, he was disqualified and drove with no regard for the safety of other road users.

"To flee from the scene and the devastation that he had caused, as he did, is such an act of cowardice.