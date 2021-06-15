Dispersal order in place to stop anti-social behaviour

The measure has been taken by the local neighbourhood policing team for the second time in as many months, in response to groups of youths causing ASB, upset to local residents and criminal damage.

The order will be in place today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) between 2pm and 11.55pm and covers the area within Huntingdon road, the A141, A142, Wenny Road, Wenny Estate, Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Wood Street, Westbourne Road and West Street.

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite a number of interventions made by the neighbourhood teams, including a previous dispersal order which temporarily stopped the issues, it appears there remains to be some who are persistent in their intent on causing anti-social behaviour in the town.

The area where the dispersal order is in place

“The implementation of a dispersal order gives us further powers to direct those causing, or likely to cause, anti-social behaviour to leave the area. It also allows us to return those under the age of 16 to their homes.

“The order will only affect those causing issues and will give us an opportunity to find out who they are and take further preventative action. If you are affected by anti-social behaviour within the town please do get in touch directly as the more we know the more we can resolve.”