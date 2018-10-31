Dispersal order in Peterborough due to rise in anti-social behaviour

Police have issued a late evening dispersal order following a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The order began tonight (October 31) from 9.20pm until 5am tomorrow morning and will cover large parts of the city including Hampton, Dogsthorpe, Westwood, Longthorpe and Fletton.

A post on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page states: "Due to a rise in Incidents and ASB this evening a dispersal order has been authorised for the highlighted area between 2120 hrs on 31 October 2018 and 0500 hrs on 1 November 2018.

"The dispersal order gives us the power to remove anyone from the specified area whom we suspect their behaviour has caused or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

"The area encompases the Hampton area and the City area within the boundry of the A47, Paston Parkway, A1139 and Nene Parkway.

"#stampingoutASB #saferpboro."

The area covered by the dispersal order. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Further information is not currently available.