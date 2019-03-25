Disgust after dog ‘cruelly’ drowned in Spalding river

A “cruel” killer deliberately drowned a dog by tying a bag full of bricks around its neck and dropping it into the river in Spalding.

The little Staffy-type dog was discovered on Sunday.

Police news

It had a red collar.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are left wondering who would do such a cruel thing. There are plenty of charities and organisations that would have looked after and re-homed the dog.

“If anyone has any information as to who owned this dog or who has done such a despicable cruel act, please contact us or the RSPCA.”