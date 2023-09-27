Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a stabbing in Peterborough have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident happened at around midnight on September 15, when a man was stabbed in the neck.

The victim was badly hurt in the robbery – but police said it was ‘only luck’ that he was not more seriously injured.

Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the stabbing

Police have now released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was walking between Star Road and East Road when he was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his belongings. When he refused the man stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as white, about 5’6” with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, who is investigating, said: “It is only luck that the victim was not more seriously injured so we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the description, or who has information about the attack, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”