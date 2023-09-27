News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Detectives release E-fit of Peterborough stabbing suspect after man seriously injured

The man who is wanted by police is described as being white, about 5’6” tall with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a stabbing in Peterborough have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident happened at around midnight on September 15, when a man was stabbed in the neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was badly hurt in the robbery – but police said it was ‘only luck’ that he was not more seriously injured.

Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the stabbingPolice are looking to trace this man in connection with the stabbing
Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the stabbing
Most Popular

Police have now released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was walking between Star Road and East Road when he was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his belongings. When he refused the man stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man is described as white, about 5’6” with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, who is investigating, said: “It is only luck that the victim was not more seriously injured so we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the description, or who has information about the attack, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police online quoting reference 10 of 15 September. Those without internet access should call 101.