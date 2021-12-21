Detectives name man who died in murder investigation as officers continue to question arrested man

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk, aged 52, from Spalding died after suffering serious injuries in an incident at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding at 1.10am on Monday 20 December. He was pronounced dead at the scene

A second man - 46-year-old Mark Stone, also from Spalding, suffered serious injuries at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding, at 12.26am. He remains in hospital.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempt murder. He remains in custody and is still being questioned.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.