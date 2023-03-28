Detective who helped bring voyeur photographer to justice urges other potential victims to come forward

The detective who led the investigation into a voyeur photographer who hid a secret camera in a changing room has urged anyone who thinks they could be a victim to come forward so they can get the 'justice they deserve.'

David Glover was jailed for 20 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, March 27 after he admitted using a covert camera, disguised as an alarm clock, in the changing room at a studio he used in Cambridgeshire to film women as they got changed for their photo shoots.

The court heard how police had identified 35 victims - some of whom came forward as a result of press coverage of the case - but more than 70 who Glover secretly filmed were still unknown.

David Glover arriving at court - credit: Rob Simpson / Terry Harris

Speaking outside court, DC Pete Wise, from Cambridgeshire Police, urged anyone who thinks they might be a victim to come forward.

He said: "If you were photographed in a photo shoot by David Glover, and you think you may be one of these unidentified victims, we ask that you contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary so we can find you the justice you deserve.

"You need the justice you deserve."

DC Wise was also full of praise for the victims who had been identified - some of whom were in court to see Glover jailed.

He said: "I have to praise the strength of the victims, they have been on board all the way through this process, it has been a long process.

"For some of them it has been four years, for some of them three years. It has been very emotional, getting the evidence, and the victim personal statements.

"I've lived and breathed this case for four years, and so it is a relief for me but it is a relief for these victims, they have some form of justice now."

He also said that Glover had shown 'no real remorse' for his offending.