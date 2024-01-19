'Despicable' Peterborough thug who assaulted partner and smashed three cars in morning rampage jailed

Jamie Collins punched his partner a number of times in the attack in Werrington last year

A man who assaulted his partner before smashing a number of cars in an early morning rampage has been locked up for more than three years.

Police are urging victims of domestic violence to seek help following Jamie Collins’ attack last year.

Collins was labelled as ‘despicable’ by officers as he was jailed at court after he was found guilty of a string of offences following a trial.

Cambridgeshire police said Collins, 38, accused his partner of cheating on him and attacked her at an address in Coventry Road, Werrington, Peterborough, during the early hours of 25 June last year.

Collins hit the victim around the face twice and pushed her onto the floor where she hit her head on the radiator, before punching her in the back of her head several times.

He then went outside and smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to the victim’s ex-husband, which was parked on the driveway.

And after kicking a paint can, which sprayed on a neighbour’s car, Collins fled the scene.

However, Collins returned at about 5am, where he resumed his rampage by using a brick to smash windows on another car belonging to the victim’s friend, which was parked on another driveway.

He then climbed onto the bonnet, shattered the windscreen with his foot, and shouted to the car owner’s partner, who was watching at the window, “let me in I’m going to kill him”, and then ripped off a window wiper from her own car.

Collins then smashed the windows of another car while shouting racial abuse before leaving the scene again and at about 6.15am, he walked into a shop on Lincoln Road and swiped a bottle of whisky from a store assistant who was working behind the till.

Shortly after, Collins was arrested and was found guilty of assault by beating, criminal damage, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and theft at a hearing earlier this month.

He was sentenced to three years and one month for the offences Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (17 January) which included a grievous bodily harm charge from 2020.

DC Stephanie Day said: “Collins’ behaviour was despicable – we have no place for violence in society and it will not be tolerated.

“I hope the conclusion of the court process will be of some comfort to the victim as she attempts to rebuild her life and find the happiness she deserves elsewhere.

“We’re working hard to help survivors of domestic abuse and bring perpetrators before the courts. I would urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”

Victims of domestic abuse are urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.