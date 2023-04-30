News you can trust since 1948
'Despicable' Peterborough man told undercover officer he wanted to sexually abuse 11-year-old girl

“Robb’s intentions to sexually abuse a child were despicable”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

A man who told an undercover police officer he wanted to sexually abuse an 11 year-old girl has been jailed and labelled as ‘despicable’.

Michael Robb, 62, began talking to the officer, who was deployed in an operation to identify paedophiles online, in November 2020.

It followed intelligence Robb was commenting on indecent images of children on a chat app.

Michael RobbMichael Robb
They chatted about general sexual abuse and Robb said he wanted to sexually abuse the officer’s “daughter”.

He sent photos of himself and also asked to see photos of the fictional child.

Robb then created an account on Snapchat and told the officer he was interested in meeting his daughter so he could sexually abuse her.

The two began communicating on Whatsapp and Robb spoke about how he would abuse the girl and his plans to do so.

During the chats, between 21 November and 4 December, Robb also sent nine indecent images.

Robb was arrested at his home in Tuckers Nook, Maxey, Peterborough, on 8 April, 2021.

On Wednesday (26 April), at Peterborough Crown Court, Robb was jailed for two years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and distributing illicit images of children.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Laura Hutchings said: “Robb’s intentions to sexually abuse a child were despicable, as was his distribution of shocking images. It is a force priority to protect vulnerable people from harm and I am pleased he has faced justice.”

