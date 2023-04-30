A man who told an undercover police officer he wanted to sexually abuse an 11 year-old girl has been jailed and labelled as ‘despicable’.

Michael Robb, 62, began talking to the officer, who was deployed in an operation to identify paedophiles online, in November 2020.

It followed intelligence Robb was commenting on indecent images of children on a chat app.

Michael Robb

They chatted about general sexual abuse and Robb said he wanted to sexually abuse the officer’s “daughter”.

He sent photos of himself and also asked to see photos of the fictional child.

Robb then created an account on Snapchat and told the officer he was interested in meeting his daughter so he could sexually abuse her.

The two began communicating on Whatsapp and Robb spoke about how he would abuse the girl and his plans to do so.

During the chats, between 21 November and 4 December, Robb also sent nine indecent images.

Robb was arrested at his home in Tuckers Nook, Maxey, Peterborough, on 8 April, 2021.

On Wednesday (26 April), at Peterborough Crown Court, Robb was jailed for two years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and distributing illicit images of children.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.