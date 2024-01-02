Derelict home torched by arsonists in Peterborough in early morning attack

Fire service said that blaze started in Vere Road, Peterborough at just after 3am on Tuesday, January 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsonists started a blaze in a derelict home in Peterborough in the early house of this morning (Tuesday).

An appeal for information has now been launched following the fire, which started in a staircase at the property in Vere Road, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.14am on Tuesday (January 2) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a house fire on Vere Road in Peterborough.

Fire services were called to the scene

“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire on the stairs of a derelict building. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 4am.