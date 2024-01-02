News you can trust since 1948
Derelict home torched by arsonists in Peterborough in early morning attack

Fire service said that blaze started in Vere Road, Peterborough at just after 3am on Tuesday, January 2
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:38 GMT
Arsonists started a blaze in a derelict home in Peterborough in the early house of this morning (Tuesday).

An appeal for information has now been launched following the fire, which started in a staircase at the property in Vere Road, Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.14am on Tuesday (January 2) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a house fire on Vere Road in Peterborough.

Fire services were called to the scene

“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire on the stairs of a derelict building. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 4am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”