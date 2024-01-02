Derelict home torched by arsonists in Peterborough in early morning attack
Arsonists started a blaze in a derelict home in Peterborough in the early house of this morning (Tuesday).
An appeal for information has now been launched following the fire, which started in a staircase at the property in Vere Road, Peterborough.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.14am on Tuesday (January 2) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a house fire on Vere Road in Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire on the stairs of a derelict building. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 4am.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”