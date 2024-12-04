On his second return to the UK in 2021 he was jailed for a violent attack on a woman in Peterborough

A man who kept returning to the UK despite being deported five times has been jailed.

Cambs Police said Lithuanian national Audrius Verkauskas, 44, signed a deportation order in March 2015 and was first removed in November 2015.

“But he kept returning and was deported again in February 2019, June 2021, May 2022 and August 2023,” a force spokesperson said.

“Police officers arrested him for unrelated matters in Westwood, Peterborough, at about 7pm on 26 April.”

When in custody, he was also found to be in breach of his deportation order.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, Verkauskas was jailed for 21 months in November 2021 after kicking and stamping on a former partner in the city on October 10 that year. She was left unconscious in the attack, which police described as ‘despicable’.

On Monday this week (2 December, 2024), at Peterborough Crown Court, Verkauskas, of Flore Close, Westwood, Peterborough, was jailed for two years having pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK in breach of a deportation order.

He will be deported for a sixth time once he has served his sentence.

PC Tom Todd said: “I hope this case sends out a strong message that people found to be in breach of deportation orders will be found eventually.

“Verkauskas knew full well he was illegally in Britain and had flouted the order multiple times, so it is not surprising he been handed a jail term.”