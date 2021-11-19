Jail for Peterborough man who kicked and stamped on partner after knocking her out cold

Audrius Verkauskas

Audrius Verkauskas, 41, attacked the woman at their home in Wake Road, Peterborough, on 10 October, hitting her in the face and knocking her unconscious.

While she was on the floor he repeatedly kicked and stamped on her.

A group of friends who were at the property called an ambulance for the victim. Police also arrived and Verkauskas was arrested.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating, relating to an earlier assault on 2 October.

On Tuesday (16 November) at Peterborough Crown Court, Verkauskas was jailed for 21 months and an indefinite restraining order put in place to prevent him from contacting the victim.

PC Nik Loizou said: “Verkauskas’ behaviour was despicable and I’m pleased he has now been jailed.

“I hope this and the indefinite restraining order will help the victim as she moves on with her life without him.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and we’re committed to protecting survivors and bringing the perpetrators before the courts.

“I’d urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”