Delivery driver with no licence, bald tyres and no insurance among drivers stopped in Peterborough region this week

Vehicles stopped and issues uncovered by officers included a takeaway delivery driver with no licence, a driver with bald tyres, drivers with no insurance as well as collisions and a car stuck in flood waters.
If you’ve been involved in a road traffic collision, or think you might have witnessed an offence on the roads, you can report it using a simple online tool on the Cambridgeshire police website here.
1.
Fenland police stooped a vehicle and said: It was no laughing matter for officers after they stopped a vehicle in Wisbech and seized this nitrous oxide. Also known as laughing gas, it has been illegal to supply since 2016. It’s also illegal to drive while under the influence of drugs."
2.
Cambridgeshire police stopped and seized this car and said: "Apologies if your takeaway failed to arrive on Friday night... but unfortunately your driver had no insurance or licence! This wannabe delivery driver listened to his mates instead of the law and ended up losing his car! And he'll have to make a trip to court."
3.
Officers attended a collision on the A1 south of Peterborough, they said at the time: " Currently dealing with RTC involving this Golf & HGV which unfortunately failed to stop. Please contact police on 101 quoting inc 74 if you have any info regarding the HGV. "
4.
Elsewhere in the region officers issued a safety warning after helping a driver stuck in flood waters. They said on social media at the time on Monday: "This driver attempted to drive through the flood water, however, became rather stuck. Please do not risk it, seek alternative routes."
