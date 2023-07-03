Deeping Rangers Football Club has been left “deeply sadd ened" after being targeted by vandals over the weekend.

An area of the club’s Outgang Road base- used by several junior and adult teams- in Market Deeping has been left covered in graffiti by and the club is now encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.

The club tweeted: “Deeply saddened to report that Deeping Rangers FC has once again fallen victim to mindless vandalism. These images depict just a fraction of the graffiti, as there is more that is too graphic and offensive to share.

Vandalism at Deeping Rangers Football Club.

"This private recreation area has been a cherished space for countless junior, youth, and adult players to enjoy football. It's disheartening that a few individuals within our community would engage in such destructive behavior.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, please reach out to the club. We have also informed Lincolnshire police. Together, let's stand against this senseless act and protect our shared spaces.”