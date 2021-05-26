Deeping pensioner avoids jail after admitting causing crash which killed biker

Patricia Walker (77) of John Eve Way, Market Deeping admitted causing the death of 70-year-old Derek Graham in a collision on October 1 last year.

Walker appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving.

The tragic crash happened on the A174 at Staithes in North Yorkshire, as Walker was driving a VW Passatt and Mr Graham, who was riding a motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Graham

Mr Graham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He left behind a partner, two brothers and a sister, with his heartbroken family saying they were “devastated by their loss.’

In court a letter written by Walker was read out, where she said she was ‘heartbroken’ by what had happened, and apologised for all the ‘heartache’ she had caused.

The court was told Mr Graham’s family had been ‘extremely generous in their lack of condemnation of Mrs Walker.’

Walker was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year. She must almost pay £85 costs and a compensation surcharge of £128.