Death of woman in Yaxley house was ‘not suspicious’

Police are not treating the death of a woman in Yaxley as suspicious - although they are still waiting for the results of a post mortem.

Emergency services were called to Whitney Drive in Yaxley on Friday night, where they confirmed a woman, aged in her 30s, had died.

Unexplained death of woman in her 30's in Yaxley being investigated by police. , Yaxley, Peterborough Saturday 13 January 2018. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Crime scene investigators examined the scene, and a police cordon was put up at the house - with police saying the death was being treated as ‘unexplained.’

While the cause of death has still not been confirmed, a police spokeswoman said: “We’re still waiting on the post mortem so the death remains unexplained but we’re not treating it as suspicious.”

Police have said the post mortem is expected to take place at some point this week.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the woman died at the scene.

He said: “We were called at 2.26pm to a patient was not conscious or breathing in Whitney Drive, Yaxley.

One ambulance and an ambulance officer attended.

Sadly, the patient died at the scene. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”